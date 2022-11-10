HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 11-11-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11

SOUP & SANDWICH – 1 – 4 p.m. All Veterans are invited to stop by for delicious Soup & Sandwich Luncheon. Up to 1 guest is invited as well. Richfield Springs American Legion Post 616, 13 Lake Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-9924 or visit facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064752966604

COMMUNITY DANCE—7:30 p.m. Come out with your friends, meet new ones and celebrate Veterans Day at this “Harvest Home” contradance. Begins with workshop on the moves and the music and then everyone dances. Free, open to all. Presented by Otsego Dance Society and the musicians of Harvest Home at St. Mary’s Episcopal Parish Hall, Public Landing Road, Springfield Center. (706) 495-4455 or visit facebook.com/Oneonta-Musicians-Association-AFM-443-281548775389405

FREE FISHING DAYS – All Day. Fish the freshwater of New York State. No license required. All the other freshwater fishing regulations apply. Visit otsegooutdoors.org/event/free-fishing-days/

HIGHWAY CLEAN-UP – 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Get out and help clean up a portion of Rt 80 with the Otsego County Conservation Association. Trashbags and safety equipment are provided by NYS. Refreshments, & water provided by OCCA. Registration required. Meet at Mohican Farm, Route 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/highway-cleanup-10/

WALKING CLUB – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. All are invited to walk on the gym floor & track with friends old & new while listening to music from the 60s & 70s. Free to those aged 62+. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit clarksportscenter.com

DESIGN CHALLENGE —11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tween are invited for a Cardboard Design Challenge using the MakeDo Tools. Village Library of Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

NATURE – 3:30 – 5 p.m. Otsego County Conservation Association presents a family friendly nature walk ‘Bridges to the Sky–All About Trees’ to explore the lives of trees. Will include topics such as the anatomy of a tree, tree identification, adn the role of trees in the world. Walk begins at the conclusion of the film ‘Sisters: The Summer We Found Our Superpowers’ by the Glimmerglass Film Days. Free. Leaves from the steps of the Village Library of Cooperstown.

(607) 547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/bridges-to-the-sky-all-about-trees/

OPENING RECEPTION – 5 – 7 p.m. Celebrate the holidays and find beautiful handmade gifts from local artists. The Holiday Show & Sale is on from 11/11 through 12/23. Opening reception is free & open to the public. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com

COMEDY – 7 – 10 p.m. Enjoy one of the funniest stand-up comedy shows around with Mikael Gregg and Friends in this production of North Country Comedy Tour. Tickets, $25 at the door. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit foothillspac.org