HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, NOVEMBER 13

Arrange a Holiday Centerpiece

with the Oneonta Garden Club

GARDEN CLUB – 7 p.m. Social half hour at 6:30. “Holiday Flower Arranging,” presented by the Oneonta Federated Garden Club with Michele from Ambiance Florals (Albany). Registration required. St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. Visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100067969369937

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Supervised play session for children under 8. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

FILM DAYS—10:30 a.m. “Lagunaria.” Speculative film from the distant future about the famous lost city, Venice. Learn about its relationship with the bay around it, daily life and if it ever existed at all. $10 at the door. Village Hall Ballroom, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/

FILM DAYS—1 p.m. “AALTO: Architect of Emotions” about the pioneer of Scandinavian modernism, Alvar Aalto. $10 at the door. Village Hall Ballroom, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

FILM DAYS—3:15 p.m. “Shorts+Cake.” Film Days programmers Joey Katz and Xander Moffat present shorts from Mongolia, South Korea, the U.S., the UK, and Finland exploring the theme, “Messengers.” Includes post-screening discussion with filmmaker Peter Coccoma and complimentary coffee, tea, and cake. Village Hall Ballroom, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/

FILM DAYS—5:30 p.m. “Closing Film: Wild Port of Europe.” Documentary about nature finding a way to flourish in a uniquely human-made landscape. $10 at the door. Grandstand Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/

FILM DAYS – 7:15 p.m. “Wrap Party!” Drinks, buffet and discussion of the 2023 Glimmerglass Film Days with other filmgoers. The Smithy Gallery, 55 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/