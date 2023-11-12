Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, NOVEMBER 13

Arrange a Holiday Centerpiece
with the Oneonta Garden Club

GARDEN CLUB – 7 p.m. Social half hour at 6:30. “Holiday Flower Arranging,” presented by the Oneonta Federated Garden Club with Michele from Ambiance Florals (Albany). Registration required. St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. Visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100067969369937

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Supervised play session for children under 8. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

FILM DAYS—10:30 a.m. “Lagunaria.” Speculative film from the distant future about the famous lost city, Venice. Learn about its relationship with the bay around it, daily life and if it ever existed at all. $10 at the door. Village Hall Ballroom, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/

FILM DAYS—1 p.m. “AALTO: Architect of Emotions” about the pioneer of Scandinavian modernism, Alvar Aalto. $10 at the door. Village Hall Ballroom, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

FILM DAYS—3:15 p.m. “Shorts+Cake.” Film Days programmers Joey Katz and Xander Moffat present shorts from Mongolia, South Korea, the U.S., the UK, and Finland exploring the theme, “Messengers.” Includes post-screening discussion with filmmaker Peter Coccoma and complimentary coffee, tea, and cake. Village Hall Ballroom, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/

FILM DAYS—5:30 p.m. “Closing Film: Wild Port of Europe.” Documentary about nature finding a way to flourish in a uniquely human-made landscape. $10 at the door. Grandstand Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/

FILM DAYS – 7:15 p.m. “Wrap Party!” Drinks, buffet and discussion of the 2023 Glimmerglass Film Days with other filmgoers. The Smithy Gallery, 55 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.glimmerglassfilmdays.org/

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Happenin’ Otsego: 10-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29 Pumpkin Glow at Cooperstown Library PUMPKIN GLOW—6-7 p.m. Create a Jack-O-Lantern for display and then see what the neighbors made. Held on the steps of the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/ FUNDRAISER—8-11 a.m. “Ambulance Fundraiser Breakfast.” Help the Gilbertsville Emergency Squad raise money for a new ambulance. Featuring fluffy pancakes, tasty syrups and good company. Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Spring Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2520 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertsvilleVolunteerFire…

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-28-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 Practice Drawing With The Cooperstown Art Association FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com BLOOD DRIVE – 1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org…

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JUNE 29 ‘Midday Music: A Glimmerglass Festival Lunchtime Concert‘ GLIMMERGLASS FESTIVAL – Noon. “Midday Music: A Glimmerglass Festival Lunchtime Concert.” The stars of “La Boheme” perform their favorite party pieces, accompanied by Glimmerglass Artistic Director Rob Ainsley. Presented by Cherry Valley Artworks at the Star Theater, 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3080 or visit facebook.com/cherryvalleyartworks/ UNVEILING – 9 a.m. Greater Oneonta Historical Society and Oneonta Job Corps unveil historical marker for the Homer Folks Tuberculosis Hospital. Held at corner of West Street and Homer Folks Drive, Town of Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit facebook.com/OneontaHistory…