HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 11-16-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17

HISTORY AFTER HOURS – 5 – 7 p.m. The whole family is invited for fun history activities. This month get in the spirit of season with some Holiday History. The night will include photo opportunities with Santa Claus, present wraping with Bresees vintage wrapping paper, demonstrations of the model train, a hot chocolate bar, and much more. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-0960 or visit facebook.com/OneontaHistory

BE AN ANGEL – The Angel Tree Program has returned. The community is invited to adopt a family and then find Christmas gifts for each of the children listed. Gifts are due unwrapped and without tags to either the office of The Freeman’s Journal at 21 Railroad Ave. in Cooperstown, or at the Salvation Army Church at 25 River St. in Oneonta. Visit allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ for details

BOOKMOBILE – 9:15 – 9:40 a.m. Pick up a book, dvd from the 4 County Library system mobile library. Town Hall, West Oneonta. 607-723-8236 ext. 322 or visit fcls.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/fcls

OPENING RECEPTION —4 – 6 p.m. See what the student at SUNY Oneonta have been working on. Celebrate opening of exhibit “Project Open Call: Fall 2022” featuring art works submitted by students. Martin-Mullen Gallery, SUNY Oneonta. (607) 436-2445 or visit suny.oneonta.edu/art-galleries

ARTIST TALK – 5:30 p.m. Talk with the artists whose work is featured in the exhibit ‘Terrain.’ Discussion will focus on the art and the artists process with a chance to continue the discussion after hours at the Rose & Kettle Restaurant. RSVP for the restaurant required, space limited. 25 Main Collective, 25 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit facebook.com/25maincollective

CONCERT—6 p.m. Enjoy performance by genre defying band, The Killdeer Trio in tribute to musician Larry Hulst. Performance will be held in the exhibit “Front Row Center: Icons of Rock, Blues, and Soul” which features images of Hulst performing. The Yager Museum, Hartwick College, Oneonta. (607) 431-4480 or visit facebook.com/yagermuseum/

WRITERS SALON—7:30 p.m. Present your own work at open mic before presentation by featured author, Jesse Hilson, who will be reading from recently published crime novel “Blood Trip” which is set in a fictional Oneonta. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. (607) 432-2070 or visit canoneonta.org/writers-salon