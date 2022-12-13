HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 12-14-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14

GIFT WRAPPING—5-7 p.m. Come out to the library to get the gifts wrapped away from prying eyes with some unique holiday paper. Paper and supplies provided; donations welcome. Village Library of Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Register at redcrossblood.org

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $8.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Enjoy a Christmas Dinner of stuffed chicken breast, mashed potatoes, peas with pearl onions, a dinner roll and apple pie. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php