TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, June 4

Practice LARP Fighting with Friends

PRACTICE—5 p.m. LARP Fight Practice. Open to the public; no experience needed. Held Thursdays, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Group uses the lightest touch foam padded weapon combat system. Big Pavilion in Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. angrygnome23@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122211880724285514&set=a.122102968988285514

YOGA—10 a.m. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1294389766163028&set=a.418484840420196

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sew.” Work with fellow crafters on current projects. Fees apply. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. (607) 441-3111 or https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/calendar

RECOVERY—10 a.m. “Vets Helping Vets—Open AA Meeting.” Held each Thursday. Oneonta Veteran’s Outreach Center, 4 Academy Street, Oneonta. (607) 203-2228 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122171331926895731&set=a.122109203768895731

YOUTH—10 a.m. “Pre-K Story Time with Brittany.” Free children’s program, with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Thursday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8271

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of ham and cheese cold plate, potato salad, marinated red cabbage, Kaiser roll, and fresh fruit. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

CONNECTIONS—12:15 p.m. “Learning Tai Chi: Basic 6 and More.” Held each Monday and Thursday. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

CONNECTIONS—12:30-2 p.m. Learn American Sign Language. Held each Thursday. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10238171777824681&set=pcb.3067540630121535

CRAFT—1 p.m. “Yarn Flower Crowns.” Suggested donation; registration required. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=968332982494084&set=a.182156544445069

OPEN STUDIO—1-4 p.m. Bring your own art project and work alongside other artists/crafters. Held each Thursday. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center, 124 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-2150 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122110045412775799&set=a.122109465902775799

BLOOD DRIVE—2-6 p.m. Milford Central School, 42 West Main Street, Milford. RedCrossBlood.org

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

FIRST THURSDAY—4-7 p.m. “Chalk Art the Sidewalks!” Presented by Community Arts Network of Oneonta. admin@canoneonta.org. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1538092284993111&set=pcb.1538092298326443

CAR SHOW—4-7 p.m. “Weekly Thursdays Cruise-In.” All welcome to participate or view. 50/50 raffle, music and fun. Held Thursdays through 9/24. Presented by Tom and Doug’s Cruise-In at the Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 376-1709 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1278435221082449/1278435264415778?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfe

LIBRARY—4:30 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

GAME NIGHT—5 p.m. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=589930&PK=

SWIM LESSONS—5-6:30 p.m. Register for swim lessons and WAVES Swim Team Program. Pool will open 6/27. Oneonta YMCA, 20-26 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-0010 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1402684061890946&set=a.542587594567268

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

CANASTA—5:30 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=968332982494084&set=a.182156544445069

POTTERY—6:30-9:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

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