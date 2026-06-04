TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, June 5

Outdoor Screening of

‘National Treasure’

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHT—8 p.m. Disney’s “National Treasure.” Free. The Glimmerglass Festival, 7300 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2255 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1566092045075584&set=pcb.1566092161742239

DEADLINE—Last day for crafters to register to be a vendor at the 45th Annual Friendship Craft Festival. Festival to be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on 6/13. Spring Park, State Route 20, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-1451 or https://rscocu.org/events/

DEADLINE—Last day to register for “4-H Photography Clinic.” 4-H youth learn equipment, lighting, composition and more. Registration required. Photos will be of the CCE gardens and surrounding nature and will be printed to be mounted at the county fair. Event is at 10 a.m. on 6/13. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties, Education Center, 123 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2536 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2026/06/13/4-h-photography-clinic

CHANGEOVER DAY—9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Avoid heavy traffic and pedestrians on State Route 205. Cooperstown All Star Village, Oneonta. https://wegootsego.com/changeover/

GAME—9 a.m. Beginner Mahjong. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=968332982494084&set=a.182156544445069

YOGA—9 a.m. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2004401473803925/2004401533803919/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

COFFEE & PUZZLES—10 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=968332982494084&set=a.182156544445069

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10:30 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of macaroni and cheese, zucchini, green beans and chef’s choice pie. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

GARDEN—Noon to 12:30 p.m. “What’s Bugging You” series presents “Protecting Pollinators in Urban Areas” and “Say NO! to Bug Zappers.” Integrated Pest Management webinars given by Cornell College of Agriculture and Life Sciences on the first Friday of each month. Visit https://cals.cornell.edu/new-york-state-integrated-pest-management/outreach-education/events/whats-bugging-you-webinars?fbclid=IwAR2Z1YauDmRdYUjxc_JsifbWDIzEg9cqM_DyZraYBoiW4ygEZS4_QAycyp8

FUNDRAISER—Noon to 9 p.m. “Dine Out for a Cause.” Eat out and a percentage of the proceeds benefit hospice and palliative care patients of Helios Care. Packin Heat Bar & Grill, 238 West Street, Walton. (607) 510-4056 or https://helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

OPENING RECEPTION—5-8 p.m. “Men in Fiber.” First Friday event. Show runs through 6/28. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

OPEN MIC—6 p.m. Poems, songs, dance, stories, comedy and more. Register at the door to perform. Donations appreciated. Held first Friday of each month. The Telegraph School, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3785 or https://www.thetelegraphschool.org/

FIRE PIT FRIDAYS—6-10 p.m. Live music by Without A Net. Includes food truck, outdoor/indoor bar and bonfire. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. info@ommegang.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=988101080438906&set=a.160120909903598

LIVE MUSIC—6-9 p.m. The Lake House Summer Concert Series: Carson Murphy. Back Patio, The Lake House, 2521 County Highway 22, Richfield Springs. (720) 940-8377 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122214896300321695&set=a.122109156536321695

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs. Damaschke Field, Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 433-0545 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1546575997513380&set=a.470459761791681

CONTRADANCE—7:30 p.m. Featuring caller Pamela Goddard; music provided by Rosetree band. Presented by the Otsego Dance Society. Fees apply. Cornfield Hall, 655 County Road 26, Fly Creek. (607) 547-8164 or https://otsegodancesociety.weebly.com/

THEATER—7:30 p.m. Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.” Presented by Orpheus Theatre’s Startstruck Players. Tickets required. Also showing at 7:30 p.m. on 6/6 and at 3 p.m. on 6/7. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1800 or https://www.orpheustheatre.org/

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