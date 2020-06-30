HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Architectural Scavenger Hunt 07-01-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JULY 1

SCAVENGER HUNT – July 1 – August 31. Youths and families are invited to participate in 2020 Historic Oneonta’s Main Street Architectural Detail Scavenger Hunt. Search for architectural details on Main Street Oneonta and tell the Oneonta History Center about them. A great lead in to upcoming exhibit ‘Building Blocks Of A City: 100 Years og Architecture In Oneonta.’ Visit www.oneontahistory.org/upcomingevents.htm for info.

OPENING – Hyde Hall opens its doors for guests to tour the improvements made during the lock down. View restored maple staircase, rehabilitated billiards room, more. Call between 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. for reservations, arrive 15 minutes early. Hyde Hall 267 Glimmerglass State Park Rd., Cooperstown. 607-547-5098 X 7 or visit hydehall.org

RABIES CLINIC – 1 – 6 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/free-weekly-rabies-clinics/

GARDEN CLASS – 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Learn about what to do in the Garden in the month of July with the Tompkins County Master Gardeners. Registration required. Cost, $20/person. Visit www.facebook.com/CCEOtsegoMG/ for info.

BASEBALL DISCUSSION – 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. Hall of Famer Chipper Jones and ESPN’s Jon “Boog” Sciambi discuss baseball’s latest news, share stories from on & off the field. Presented by the Baseball Hall of Fame, hosted on Instagram Live. Visit baseballhall.org/events/safe-at-home-chipper-jones?date=8 for info.