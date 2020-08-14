HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Art By The Lake Virtual Exhibit 08-15-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, AUGUST 15

ART BY THE LAKE – Annual art exhibit goes virtual. View artworks celebrating Otsego Lake presented by The Fenimore Art Museum online at www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

ONEONTA FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Find locally produced food, crafts, more. For safety, please wash hands frequently, maintain social distancing. Preorder and pick-up is available. Muller Plaza, Main St, Oneonta. Info, www.oneontafarmersmarket.com

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Find food, crafts and more by local growers, artisans. All patrons are requested to wash hands before entering, maintain social distance. Preorder and pickup available. 101 Main St., Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. Rain or shine. Info, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/

DINE ON MAIN – 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Celebrate the 1950s with food, music, & shopping deals while Main St. is closed to traffic. Support your local businesses while staying socially distanced. Main Street Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/supportoneonta/ for info.

LIFE SKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens learn everything from laundry to banking & budgeting with Lynn of the Oneonta Teen Center. Located at The Sol Center, 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607-441-3999 or visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter