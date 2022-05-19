HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Art Exhibits Opening At Cooperstown Art Association 05-20-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MAY 20

OPENING RECEPTION – 5 – 7 p.m. Celebrate the opening of 3 popular shows ‘ESSENTIAL ART’ the 31st Annual Regional Juried Art Show, ‘Into The Light’ featuring acrylic paintings by Mimi George, and the 55th year of the annual Leatherstocking Brush and Palette Club Fine Arts Exhibition showcasing works by Otsego County artists. Cooperstown Art Association. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

WALKING CLUB – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Enjoy a fun walk on Mondays & Fridays with friends old and new and listen to music of the 70s. Free for members, non-members aged 50+. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 547-2800, ext. 109 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com

BLOOD DRIVE – 1 – 6 p.m. West Oneonta Fire Department, 2865 Co. Hwy. 8, West Oneonta. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

CHICKEN DINNER – 4:30 – 6 p.m. Enjoy a Brooks chicken dinner on the 3rd Friday of each month. Will include chicken half, baked potato, coleslaw, and roll all for $13/dinner plus convenience fee if paying by Paypal. Pre-order by Wednesday strongly encouraged. First Baptist Church of Cooperstown, 21 Elm St., Cooperstown. Contact baptistcooperstown@gmail.com

NERF NIGHT – 7 – 10 p.m. Teens, aged 12 – 25, are invited to the ultimate nerf battle. Masks required. The Oneonta Teen Center, 4 Academy St., Oneonta. 607-441-3999 or visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Come out for a retelling of ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’ by Wendy Kesselman based on the play by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett. The Diary of Anne Frank chronicled her life as her family hid in Nazi occupied Amsterdam from 1942-44. The material may not be suitable for children. Tickets, $20/adult. Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions at the Production Center, Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/biggerdreamsproductions