HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Art Sales, Demonstrations, More Online 09-13-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

VIRTUAL ARTS FEST – 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival goes online this year with juried art, fine crafts for sale, art demonstrations, much more all on the festival’s YouTube channel. Visit colorscape.org/2020-virtual-festival/ for the link.

FARMER’S MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stop by for crafts & produce by local farmers and artisans. 3909 St. Hwy. 28, Curry Park, Milford. 607-287-2460.

FARMER’S MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Come out for farm fresh produce, crafts by local artisans for sale in the fresh air & sunshine. For your, others safetyt, please obey all guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic. Franklin Farmer’s Market, 15 Institute St., Franklin. 615-592-1337.