HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MAY 6

AUTHOR SERIES – Noon. Celebrate the 90th birthday of Hall of Famer, Willie Mays. Author John Shea will be discussing his book ‘24: Life Stories and Lessons from the Say Hey Kid’ in which Mays shares his stories of triumphing over adversity with integrity. Free, registration required. Presented by Baseball Hall of Fame. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-author-series-john-shea?date=0