HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Baseball Author Double Feature 08-18-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, AUGUST 18

AUTHOR SERIES – 2 p.m. Double feature of former major league pitcher Luis Tiant, discussing his book, ‘Son of Havana,’ and Kat Williams, discussing her book, ‘Isabel “Lefty” Alvarez: The Improbable Life of a Cuban American Baseball Star.’ Includes Q&A session. Free, registration for Zoom conference required. Hosted by The Baseball Hall of Fame. Visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-author-series-luis-tiant-kat-williams?date=0 for info.

STORYTIME – 10 a.m. Join Miss Kathryn for Facebook Live storytime featuring stories, songs, fun activities based around Castles! Dragons! Royalty! with Huntington Memorial Library. All ages welcome. Visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/ for info.