HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Baseball Cards In Pop Culture 06-03-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3

FIELD TRIP – 1 p.m. Learn about history of pop culture through study of baseball cards, application of baseball terminology to everyday life. Learn about the effect of the Civil War on the growth of the game, tobacco and gum cards, more with the Baseball Hall of Fame. Registration required. Visit baseballhall.org/events/encore-virtual-field-trip-pop-culture-through-baseball-cards?date=0 for info.

RABIES CLINIC – 1 – 3 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Previous certificate must be presented for 3-year booster. Scheduled for 30 minute intervals. Susquehanna SPCA, 4841 St. Hwy. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/sqspca-offering-free-weekly-rabies-clinics-on-first-come-first-served-basis/

DRAGON DATE – 5:30 – 7 p.m. Fun art activity directed by Kristen to draw, paint a cactus. Be prepared with your chosen medium, from acrylic to pastel and everything between with the Family Resource Network. Visit www.facebook.com/FamilyRN/

BASEBALL DISCUSSION – 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. Hall of Famer Chipper Jones and ESPN’s Jon “Boog” Sciambi discuss baseball’s latest news, share stories from on & off the field. Presented by the Baseball Hall of Fame, hosted on Instagram Live. Visit baseballhall.org/events/safe-at-home-chipper-jones?date=7 for info.

