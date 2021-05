HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MAY 23

MEMORIAL BBQ – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Come out for Wayne Balnis Jr. memorial BBQ. Will feature live music, chicken dinner, drinks, raffle, more. All proceeds go to American Heart and West Oneonta Volunteer Fire Department of which Waynes was a 26 year member. Open to public. Sloans N.Y. Grill, 337 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-267-4779 or visit www.facebook.com/sloansnygrill/