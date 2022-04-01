HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Big & Tall Comedy Show At Foothills 04-02-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, APRIL 2

COMEDY SHOW – 7 p.m. Come out for ‘one of the funniest shows in comedy’ with the Big & Tall Comedy tour featuring headliner Mike Bova. Show starts at 8. Cost, $20/adult. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. www.foothillspac.org

CANSTRUCTION – All Day. SUNY Oneonta students bring awareness to hunger with display of artful structures made out of canned food. On view through 4/10. Southside Mall, Oneonta. 607-436-2633.

BLOOD DRIVE – 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Leonardsville Community Center & Ministry, 2068 St. Hwy. 8, Leonardsville. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

BLACKSMITHING – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Introductory class to the basics of blacksmithing. Participants will learn to build a fire, heat metal, hammer control, more. Each participant will make and bring home their own handcrafted item. Registration required. Cost, $120/non-member include lunch/materials. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit www.farmersmuseum.org/event/introduction-to-blacksmithing/

LAST CHANCE – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Last open day for MidWinter Art Show Painting, sculpture, ceramics by Lucia Phillips, Marcus Villagran, Elizabeth Nields, Amy Leigh McKinnon. Free admission. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Rd., Cooperstown. 315-941-9607 or visit www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

WINTER CARNIVAL MEETING – 2 p.m. The Cooperstown Lions Club invites the community for a public interest meeting for the 2023 Winter Carnival Planning Committee. They will discuss recent history of the carnival, experiences & challenges of past committees with the goal of constructing the committee for the 2023 Cooperstown Winter Carnival. Register by March 31 with Peter Deysenroth. Hosted at the Upstate Bar & Grill, 5418 St. Hwy 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-8231 or email Mr. Deysenroth at peterdeysenroth@hotmail.com

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit www.facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

OPENING RECEPTION – 5 – 8 p.m. Celebrate opening of April exhibition featuring local artists William Ruller, Sunny Chapman, Marcie Schwartzman. Reception features live music by Steve Brundage & Jerome Francisco. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-432-2070 or visit www.canoneonta.org

LIVE MUSIC – 5 – 8 p.m. Enjoy dinner and music from the great American song-book as performed by Tommy Joy. Roma’s Ristorante, 25 Union St., Sidney. 607-563-8888