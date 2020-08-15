HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Bird Watching For Beginners 08-16-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, AUGUST 16

BIRD WATCHING – 7 – 8 p.m. Learn the basics of birding as a hobby with Delaware-Otsego Audubon. Free, open to public. Visit doas.us/event/beginning-bird-photography-chat-part-1-your-camera-and-accessories/ for info.

ART BY THE LAKE – Annual art exhibit goes virtual. View artworks celebrating Otsego Lake, vote on your favorite for viewers choice award, and purchase works to support our local artists. Contest results announced Monday 8/17. The Fenimore Art Museum online at www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

FARMER’S MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stop by for crafts & produce by local farmers and artisans. 3909 St. Hwy. 28, Curry Park, Milford. 607-287-2460 or visit www.facebook.com/groups/2048911982045357/

FARMER’S MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Come out for farm fresh produce, crafts by local artisans for sale in the fresh air & sunshine. For your, others safetyt, please obey all guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic. Franklin Farmer’s Market, 15 Institute St., Franklin. 615-592-1337 or visit franklinlocal.org/farmers-market/

PADDLE & PULL – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Enjoy fun socially distanced day to help pull up Water Chestnut & European Frog Bit from scenic lake. Canoes & Kayaks will be provided, outside craft not permitted. Registration required. Silver Lake, Silver Lake Rd., New Berlin. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/paddle-and-pull-silver-lake-3/

SUNDAY SERIES – 1 – 3 p.m. Learn about River Street with Bob Brzowski of the Greater Oneonta Historical Society, S.S. Van Dine with Crime Novelist and journalist Libby Cudmore, and Philo Vance with Rev Hunter at The Swart-Wilcox House Musuem, Wilcox Ave., Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/SwartWilcoxHouseMuseum/ for schedule updates.

WORSHIP – 3 p.m. Come worship with Hip Hop Pastor Rev. LaDana Clark & the ChurchNtheHood Movement. Outdoors (weather permitting), mask required. First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. 607-547-8401.