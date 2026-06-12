TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, June 13

West Edmeston Garage Sales

GARAGE SALE DAY—Look for garage sales all around the Town of West Edmeston. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1367465818761195&set=gm.952930657381619

• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Garage sales.

• 11:30 a.m. Chicken dinner. West Edmeston Fire Department, 156 County Highway 18C.

• 2 p.m. Raffle drawing, followed by silent auction. West Edmeston Fire Department, 156 County Highway 18C.

DEADLINE—Last day to register for “Camp Forget-Me-Not.” One-day camp for kids to make new friends, share big feelings and learn to cope with grief. Free; facilitated by Helios Care grief professionals. Open to children ages 6-18 who have experienced the death of a loved one. Held 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on 6/20. Radez Elementary School, 319 East Main Street, Richmondville. rebekah.brooke@helioscare.org

TOURNAMENT—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Victor Carpenter Memorial Annual High School Trap Tournament.” All area high school trap teams from Otsego/Delaware counties are invited. Bring your own firearms/ammo. Oneonta Sportsmen’s Club, 251 Rod and Gun Club Road, Oneonta. (607) 433-0515 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1533638755133561/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

GILBERTSVILLE FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Saturdays through October. Located by the Gilbertsville Post Office, 3 Commercial Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2305 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10233288497016416&set=gm.2844485682561715&idorvanity=1641876026156026

FESTIVAL—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “45th Annual Friendship Craft Festival.” Spring Park, Richfield Springs. friendshipcraftfestival@yahoo.com or https://rscocu.org/events/

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Huntington Memorial Park, Dietz Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

DRIVING—9 a.m. to 4 p.m. “AARP Smart Driver Course.” Presented by Summer 2026 Continuing Education of Cherry Valley-Springfield CS. Fees apply; registration required. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265 ext. 501 or https://www.parentsquare.com/feeds/73918409?fbclid=IwY2xjawQWh9pleHRuA2FlbQIxMQBzcnRjBmFwcF9pZBAyMjIwMzkxNzg4MjAwODkyAAEej2UX8b13j9iJzK8DSBTy6XGOawp4GB7Rrc6cZu1OK8BGHLRfoCNR7NtGBUc_aem_A5kgXICHlsxamqX8N_8fHg

COFFEE GROUP—9:15 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=968332982494084&set=a.182156544445069

CONSERVATION—9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. “Wade and Pull” Led by the Otsego County Conservation Association at Weaver Lake. Registration required. Meet at the OCCA office at Mohican Farm, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/wade-and-pull

FUNDRAISER—9:30 a.m. “Lung Force Walk.” Raise money and walk to support lung health research, education, and advocacy. Registration required. Manhattanville University, 2900 Purchase Street, Purchase. (917) 210-5651 or https://lungforceevents.lung.org/hudsonvalley

NATIVE PLANT SALE—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 90+ species of plants perfect for growing in our area. Proceeds support the Super Heroes Humane Society. Hartwick College Greenhouse at Johnstone Science Center, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. info@superheroeshs.org or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1416967623793038&set=a.360482156108262

BOOK COLLECTION—10 a.m. to noon. Donate books in good condition for the annual Summer Book Sale. No textbooks or travel books. Use the Fair Street entrance. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1416632260504564&set=a.557428266424972

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Library Sign Project.” Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=968332982494084&set=a.182156544445069

CRAFTS—10 a.m. “Crafts at the Beach!” Explore a different craft each Saturday. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. (607) 432-2114 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1386987776554593/1386987783221259/

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Abstract Watercolor with Kamilla Talbot.” Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/workshops/abstract-watercolor

FUNDRAISER—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Guild of Glimmerglass Annual Barn Sale Fundraiser.” Furnishings, home goods, jewelry, plants and more. New and like-new. Continues through 6/14. The Barn, 3975 State Highway 28, Milford. guild.of.glimmerglass.festival@gmail.com or https://www.glimmerglassguild.org/events

PLANETARIUM—Family-friendly show open to the public. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

• 10:30 a.m. “Max Goes to the Moon.”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

EXHIBIT —11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Obsessed (Artists).” Quirky assemblages, Kelley drawings and spalted bowls. On view 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through 7/4. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

ART TRAIL—11 a.m. to 6 p.m. “On the Trail of Art.” An immersive weekend of art, nature and community in the heart of the Butternut Valley. Continues 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on 6/14. General Jacob Morris State Forest, 481 Dimock Hollow Road, Morris. https://www.facebook.com/events/1239911071558302/

CRAFT—11 a.m. “Sit-n-Stitch.” Bring knit or crochet project to work or learn the craft. Held second Saturday of each month. Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3131or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=951404234387346&set=a.244415948419515

OUTDOORS—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Swift Canoe and Kayak Demo Day.” Canoe and Kayak Rentals and Sales, 2828 State Highway 28, Portlandville. (607) 286-7349 or https://www.facebook.com/events/26853050470985748/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

PRIDE—11 a.m. “Sharon Springs Pride 2026.” Live music, tours of historic cottages, afternoon cookout, lawn games, scavenger hunt and more. Bootlegger Bungalow, 127 Adler Avenue, Sharon Springs. nick@pavilioncottages.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/1821743535183953/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22home%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

FUNDRAISER—Noon to 3 p.m. “2026 Duck Derby.” Rubber duck race, face painting, music, make-and-take crafts and more. Fees apply for derby. Presented by the Family Resource Network in Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 432-0001 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1625292341822616/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

EXERCISE—Noon. “Let’s Move: Come Play Capoeira.” Unique Brazilian practice that blends martial arts, dance, music and culture. All welcome. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1599017385560750&set=a.784934640302366

WORKSHOP—1-3 p.m. “Metal and Bead Earring Workshop with Amanda Trumbull.” Fees apply; registration required. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. 25maincollective@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=975363821525049&set=gm.1652642932669362

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. All experience levels welcome. Held each Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=278537215089176&set=a.112626061680293

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

BOOK CLUB—2 p.m. “BYO Book Club.” Followed by Book Journaling Club. Meets second Saturday of each month. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1296259585861740&set=a.458767152944325

DRUM CIRCLE—2-4:30 p.m. Oneonta Drum Circle. Admission by donation to support local food banks. Held each second Saturday. First Presbyterian Church, 296 Main Street, Oneonta. (303) 406-1738 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1143332016651131/

HORSES—2 p.m. “Youth Mini Camp: Little Ranchers.” Open to youth ages 5-11. Fees apply; registration required. Twisted K Ranch, 172 Burdick Road, Milford. (607) 643-1790 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1297407065546506/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

PRIDE—2 p.m. “Pride Party in Sharon Springs at the Pavilion Cottage.” Food, beverages, games, music and more. Pavilion Cottages, 127 Alder Avenue, Sharon Springs. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1498995405346990&set=gm.10165389056727848&idorvanity=29946947847

MARKET—5-10 p.m. “Nighttime Alley Market.” Evening art market behind Tiger Suschi and Oneonta Historical Society, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=27974868185433499&set=gm.35832485146399971&idorvanity=208884682520136

CANCELLED – LIVE MUSIC—6:30 p.m.; doors open at 5 p.m. “Off The Record.” High energy rock n’ roll band covering rock, country and jazz classics from the 60s to the 90s. Fees apply. Open to the public. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122204161778460363&set=a.122095360988460363

LIVE MUSIC—7-10 p.m. The Lake House Summer Concert Series: Country Justice. Lakeside stage, The Lake House, 2521 County Highway 22, Richfield Springs. (720) 940-8377 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122214896300321695&set=a.122109156536321695

DANCE—7 p.m. “Iconic: Dream Big, Dance Bigger.” Presented by Jillian’s Dance Arts. Tickets required. Also showing at 2 p.m. on 6/14. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1607841578010975&set=a.389043256557486

CONCERT—7-9 p.m. “Charles Ives’ Second Piano Sonata.” Tickets required. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or https://www.hydehall.org/upcoming-events

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