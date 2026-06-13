TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, June 14

Explore the BVA’s Art Trail

ART TRAIL—9 a.m. to 4 p.m. “On the Trail of Art.” An immersive weekend of art, nature and community in the heart of the Butternut Valley. General Jacob Morris State Forest, 481 Dimock Hollow Road, Morris. https://www.facebook.com/events/1239911071558302/

BENEFIT—7:30-10:30 a.m. “Benefit Breakfast for Tyler Wilfeared and Family.” Support a stay-at-home mom and family in the fight against stage 4 cancer. Fees apply; donations gratefully accepted. Hartwick Fire Department Co. #1, 3088 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-7741 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1341345497850905/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

CAR SHOW—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Tom & Doug’s Cruise-In.” The American Legion, Willow Street, Otego. (607) 376-1709 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=937498085774700&set=a.110942115096972

FUNDRAISER—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Guild of Glimmerglass Annual Barn Sale Fundraiser.” Furnishings, home goods, jewelry, plants and more. New and like-new. Continues through 6/14. The Barn, 3975 State Highway 28, Milford. guild.of.glimmerglass.festival@gmail.com or https://www.glimmerglassguild.org/events

COMMUNITY PADDLE—10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fun, relaxed outing on a scenic, flat-water stretch of the Susquehanna River. Bring your own lunch. Fees apply; registration required. Proceeds donated to Otsego County Conservation Association. Meet at Canoe & Kayak Rentals and Sales, 2828 State Highway 80, Portlandville. (607) 286-7349 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1481451290693200&set=a.366671472171193

DANCE—2 p.m. “Iconic: Dream Big, Dance Bigger.” Presented by Jillian’s Dance Arts. Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1607841578010975&set=a.389043256557486

PARADE—3 p.m. Flag Day Parade. Main Street, Unadilla. https://www.facebook.com/GoUnadillaNY

FLAG DAY—3 p.m. Flag Day Concert with the Oneonta Community Concert Band. Featuring Revolutionary War favorites, from “Yankee Doodle Dandy” to “A Colonial Rhapsody” and many more. Large pavilion, Wilber Park, Oneonta. (607) 376-7485 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1529227308832708/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external_search_engine%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

PROTEST—7-9 p.m. “Rise Up, Sing Out: A Concert for the First Amendment.” Muller Plaza, Main Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1608840611247004&set=gm.1011975444655134&idorvanity=665014462684569

ART OPENING—7-9 p.m. Exhibit by Frank Farmer. Free admission. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or https://www.hydehall.org/upcoming-events

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