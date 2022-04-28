HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: CCS Art and Music Night 04-29-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, APRIL 29

OPENING RECEPTION – 5 – 7 p.m. Celebrate return of the Cooperstown Central School Art Exhibit after a 2-year hiatus. Works by students K-12 will fill the upstairs ballroom with color. CCS Students will also be performing music on the porch where the Art Association and Friends of Music will provide food and beverages. Art on show through 5/13. Free, open to the public. Cooperstown Art Association. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

WALKING CLUB – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Enjoy a fun walk on Mondays & Fridays with friends old and new and listen to music of the 70s. Free for members, non-members aged 50+. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 547-2800, ext. 109 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com

SENIOR MEALS – Noon. Seniors are invited to socialize and enjoy good food with the Otsego County Office for the Aging. Enjoy Creamy Coleslaw dinner for lunch. Reservations required 24 hours in advance, Cost, $3.50/senior & $8.60/guest. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St., Oneonta. 607-547-6454 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

LIVE MUSIC – 6 – 8 p.m. Enjoy dinner and live music from Gus Leinhart and a special guest. Natty Bumpo’s, 8 Hoffman Ln., Cooperstown. 607-322-4060 or visit www.facebook.com/nattybumppos

MOZART CONCERT – 7 p.m. The Catskill Choral Society returns to the stage after a 2 year pandemic silence to celebrate 50 years of making music with their spring concert titled ‘How Can We Keep From Singing.’ The concert will feature the beloved Mozart Requiem accompanied by a full Orchestra. The program will begin with light choral pieces by such composers as Bernstein, Alice Parker, Samuel Barber, and Gwyneth Walker. Tickets, $25/adult. Available at The Green Earth, Oneonta, and Cooperstown Natural Foods. Hosted at The First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Visit catskillchoralsociety.com

JAZZ CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. Enjoy Jazz quartet headlined by 2008 Thelonious Monk Saxophone Competition winner Jon Irabagon, honoring jazz music’s history with a bold, unique vision for its future direction. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit www.foothillspac.org