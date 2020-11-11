HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Celebrate Otsego County Business 11-12-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12

ENTREPRENEURIAL AWARDS – 4:30 p.m. Hop online to celebrate local businesses for their innovation, entrepreneurship, & resilience in the face of a global pandemic. Features videos by winners Theresa’s Emporium & Pathfinder Produce. Other winners include Custom Electronics receiving award the NBT Bank Distinguished Business of the Year, and NY State Senator James Seward receiving A. Bettiol, Jr., Distinguished Citizen Award. This years theme is #togetherwethrive. Register to participate on Zoom. Presented by Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. Visit otsegocc.com for info.

RABIES CLINIC – 9 – Noon. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/free-weekly-rabies-clinics/

VOICES OF THE GAME – 2 p.m. Listen to Alyssa Nikken share her story as the first woman to serve as full time coach in Major League Baseball history. Free, registration required for Zoom meeting. Presented by The Baseball Hall of Fame. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-voices-of-the-game-alyssa-nakken?date=0 for info.

GARDEN WEBINAR – 7 p.m. Learn how to grow a cutting flower garden at home with Betsy Busche of Spongetta’s Garden in West Winfield. Make plans for your 2021 garden now. Free, registration required. Presented by Otsego County Master Gardeners. 607-547-2536 or visit www.facebook.com/CCEOtsegoMG/

WORD THURSDAY – 7 – 9 p.m. Hop online to enjoy prerecorded open-mic by 4 Bright Hill Poets followed by presentation featuring author Alice Lichtenstein. Suggested donation $3. Presented by Bright Hill Press. Visit www.facebook.com/brighthp/ for info.