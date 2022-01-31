HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Celebrate Your Local Library 02-01-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1

LIBRARY LOVERS MONTH – Month long celebration of the Village Library. Festivities will include a mayoral proclamation, writing contest, literary themed snow sculpture challenge, literary specials from local businesses, and much more. Culminates with annual book sale ope March 4, 5 & 6. Presented by The Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-434-3418 or visit www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org

SUPPORT GROUP – 7 – 9 p.m. If you’ve lost someone, join local grief recovery group Grief Share for weekly support sessions & seminars on topics from ‘Is This Normal,’ to ‘Grief and Relationships.’ Presented by Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Rd., Cooperstown. 607-547-9764 or visit communitybiblechapel.com