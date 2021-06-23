HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Circus at the 6th Ward Playground 06-24-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JUNE 24

CIRCUS – 5:30 & 7:30 p.m. Bring the kids out for the Zerbini Family Circus featuring Animals, Aerialists, Jugglers, Clowns, and more. Pony rides available 1 hour before. Masks, social distancing required. Cost, $15/adult. Free Parking. 6th Ward Playground, Scramling Ave., Oneonta. 607-434-4419 or visit zerbinifamilycircus.com

FIELD TRIP – 1:15 – 3 p.m. Seniors are invited on fun trip to Brookwood Point gardens. Limited to 20, registration required. $1 donation requested. Presented by the Cooperstown Senior Community Center. Brookwood Gardens, 6000 St. Hwy. 80, Cooperstown. 607-547-8471 or e-mail coopseniorcenter@gmail.com

AUTHOR SERIES – 2 p.m. Presentation by Paul Hensler, author of the new book, ‘Gathering Crowds: Catching Baseball Fever in the New Era of Free Agency.’ Learn how the game changed in the ‘80s and ‘90s when small market clubs became world champions against the big market clubs. Followed by Q&A session. Free, registration required. Presented by Baseball Hall of Fame. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-author-series-jay-horwitz?date=0

SUMMER CONCERT SERIES – 7:30 p.m. Musicians of Ma’alwyck return to Hyde Hall with a lively performance of pieces from their CD featuring transcribed works from the Clark family records, bringing the music of the past back to life. Followed by lively discussion, and a lighting ceremony in the Grand Staircase Hall. Free, open to public. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Rd., Cooperstown. 607-547-5098 or visit hydehall.org