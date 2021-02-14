By: Larissa Ryan  02/14/2021  5:00 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Happenin' OtsegoHAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Collection For Spring Cleaning Art Bazaar 02-15-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Collection For Spring Cleaning Art Bazaar 02-15-21

 02/14/2021    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Happenin' Otsego
HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, FEBRUARY 15

CAA Seeks Art Donations

14-19eventspage

PRESIDENTS DAY!

DONATIONS – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Weekdays. Check your closets for gently used artworks to donate to the CAA Spring Cleaning Bazaar. Support the local art association, clear some space at home. Drop off weekdays through March 5. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

GREAT BACKYARD BIRD COUNT – Get outside to observe what birds are in your area. Identify the birds and share with Delaware Otsego Audubon Society. Please observe social distancing and mask wearing. Presented by National Audubon Society. 607-397-3815 or visit www.facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety/ for info.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LIST OF CANCELLED EVENTS
CLICK TO LOOK AHEAD AT WHAT’S HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Prove you're not a robot: *