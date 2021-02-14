HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Collection For Spring Cleaning Art Bazaar 02-15-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, FEBRUARY 15

PRESIDENTS DAY!

DONATIONS – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Weekdays. Check your closets for gently used artworks to donate to the CAA Spring Cleaning Bazaar. Support the local art association, clear some space at home. Drop off weekdays through March 5. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

GREAT BACKYARD BIRD COUNT – Get outside to observe what birds are in your area. Identify the birds and share with Delaware Otsego Audubon Society. Please observe social distancing and mask wearing. Presented by National Audubon Society. 607-397-3815 or visit www.facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety/ for info.