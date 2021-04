HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, APRIL 4

HAPPY EASTER!

EASTER ART – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Celebrate spring. Come enjoy community art project ‘It’s For The Birds’ featuring hand-decorated birds perched around town. Will be displayed through Memorial Day. Main St., Cherry Valley. 607-264-3080 or visit www.facebook.com/cherryvalleyartworks/