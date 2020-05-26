HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Conflict Resolution In Baseball 05-27-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MAY 27

FIELD TRIP – 11 a.m. Students compare, contrast models of resolving differences through exploration of baseball’s player organizations in program ‘Labor History: Hardballs and Handshakes,’ with the Baseball Hall of Fame. Visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-field-trip-labor-history-20?date=0

MORNING PROGRAM – 10 a.m. Join library staff each morning for books, songs, & fingerplays to keep the kids 2-5 entertained. Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

RABIES CLINIC – 1 – 6 p.m. Free rabies vaccination with Dr. Stafford for cats, dogs, ferrets. Previous certificate must be presented for 3-year booster. Dogs on leash; cats and ferrets in pillow case or carrier. Susquehanna Animal Shelter, 4841 St. Hwy. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/free-weekly-rabies-clinics/

BASEBALL DISCUSSION – 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. Hall of Famer Chipper Jones and ESPN’s Jon “Boog” Sciambi discuss baseball’s latest news, share stories from on & off the field. Presented by the Baseball Hall of Fame, hosted on Instagram Live. Visit baseballhall.org/events/safe-at-home-chipper-jones?date=3 for info.

