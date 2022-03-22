HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Cooperstown Film Society Presents ‘Asteroid’ 03-23-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23

FILM SCREENING – 7 p.m. Join the Cooperstown Film Society for screening of ‘Asteroid’ (filmed in Oneonta) with a pre-film talk by Executive Producer Korey Rowe. Village Library of Cooperstown. Visit www.facebook.com/FilmSocCoop

UKRAINE BENEFIT – 5 – 8 p.m. Enjoy delicious Spaghetti Dinner to support refugees from Ukraine. Suggested donation, $10. The Rusty Bison, 4938 St. Hwy. 28, Cooperstown. 607-282-4347 or visit www.facebook.com/thebisoncoop

SENIOR MEALS – Noon. Seniors are invited to socialize and enjoy good food with the Otsego County Office for the Aging. Enjoy Roast Turkey dinner for lunch. Reservations required 24 hours in advance. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Cafe, 2 Genesee St., Cherry Valley. 607-547-6454 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

INTERNATIONAL NIGHT – 5 – 8 p.m. Enjoy 3-course meal from abroad. This week enjoy dinner from France. Cost, $25/person. Reservation required. Take-out available. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 607-544-2524 or visit www.otesaga.com/dining/seasonal-dining

STORYTIME – 6:15 p.m. Bring the children for an evening of fun and stories on the theme ‘Lions & Lambs’ featuring stories, snacks, & crafts. Presented by Springfield Community Members and Hyde Hall. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield Center. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

CONCERT – 7 p.m. CCS School District presents a district wide band concert with the theme ‘A Night At The Movies’ which will culminate in an iconic movie theme performed by all three bands together. Sterling Auditorium, Cooperstown Central School. 607-547-8181 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org