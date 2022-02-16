HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Creative Quilts on Display 02-17-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 17

FENIMORE QUILT SHOW – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. View this years creations from the Fenimore Quilt Club. On show through 2/26. Cooperstown Art Association, 11 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

BLOOD DRIVE – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Rd., Cooperstown. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

CRAFTERS WANTED – Friendship Craft Festival is seeking applicants for vendor space for this years Festival, finally returning after a 2 year hiatus. Will take pace June 11, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Spring Park, Scenic Rt. 20, Richfield Springs. Sponsored by the Church of Christ Uniting, Richfield Springs. Contact Carla at 315-858-1451 or visit rschurchofchristuniting.com

OPEN STUDIO – 11 a.m. – Noon. Grab a coffee and stop by the art studio with your current knitting, drawing, or painting project to work and socialize. The Art Department, 8 Main St., Cherry Valley. Visit www.facebook.com/Theartdeptny

VOICES OF THE GAME – Noon. Baseball Scholar and Era committee member, Adrian Burgos, will be discussing the career & life of new Hall of Famer Minnie Miñoso. Learn about Miñoso’s career with the Negro Leagues, the White Sox, Indians, and his status as a rare 5-decade player. Free, registration required. Presented by The Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/event/virtual-voices-of-the-game-adrian-burgos-on-minnie-minoso?date=0

FIBER ARTS GROUP – 3 – 4 p.m. Bring your knitting, crocheting or other fiber art to work with the group on your current project. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/