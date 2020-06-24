HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Discuss History Of Baseballs Negro League 06-25-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JUNE 25

VIRTUAL FIELD TRIP – 1 p.m. Celebrate 100 years since the founding of the Negro Leagues with virtual program about their history in their heyday of the 1920s, 30s, & 40s. Learn about founder Rube Foster, and the great Black Baseball players Satchel Paige, Josh Gibson, Cool Papa Bell, and many more with the Baseball Hall of Fame. Visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-field-trip-celebration-of-the-negro-leagues?date=0 for info.

RABIES CLINIC – 9 – Noon. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling for 30 minute intervals to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org/free-weekly-rabies-clinics/