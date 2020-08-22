HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Discussion With Local Artist 08-23-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, AUGUST 23

ARTIST TALK – 2 – 3 p.m. Free Zoom talk with artist Christina Hunt Wood whose works are displayed in the Community Gallery. Presented by The Fenimore Art Museum. 607-547-1400 or visit www.facebook.com/fenimoreartmuseum/ for info.

FARMER’S MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Stop by for crafts & produce by local farmers and artisans. 3909 St. Hwy. 28, Curry Park, Milford. 607-287-2460 or visit www.facebook.com/groups/2048911982045357/

FARMER’S MARKET – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Come out for farm fresh produce, crafts by local artisans for sale in the fresh air & sunshine. For your, others safetyt, please obey all guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic. Franklin Farmer’s Market, 15 Institute St., Franklin. 615-592-1337 or visit franklinlocal.org/farmers-market/

SUNDAY SERIES – 1 – 3 p.m. ‘Hartwick College: A Greater Hartwick, A Greater Oneonta’ presented by Shelley Wallace. Learn about collaboration between the college and the community from WWII to the present day. The Swart-Wilcox House Museum, Wilcox Ave., Oneonta. Visit www.facebook.com/SwartWilcoxHouseMuseum/ for schedule updates.