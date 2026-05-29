TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, May 30

Love for Lyra Fundraiser

FUNDRAISER—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Love for Lyra Basket Raffle.” Basket raffle to support 6-year-old Lyra Duffy, who is fighting stage 4 Wilms tumor cancer. Worcester Firehouse, 36 North Church Street, Worcester. (607) 437-2305 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1894922587820296/

SPRING CLEANING—8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Town of Hartwick Spring Clean Sweep. Hartwick residents dispose of mattresses, tires, scrap metal and more. Not accepting household garbage, hazardous waste or electronics. Town of Hartwick. (607) 386-9769 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1486222516879683&set=a.296499395852007

OPENING DAY—9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Avoid heavy traffic and pedestrians on State Route 205. Cooperstown All Star Village, Oneonta. https://wegootsego.com/changeover/

FAMILY HIKE—9 a.m. Relaxed and Scenic Walk with the Moms and Little Pathfinders hiking group. Owen D. Young Nature Trail, 2316 State Highway 80, Jordanville. (607) 437-5125 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61585216275226

GILBERTSVILLE FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Saturdays through October. Located by the Gilbertsville Post Office, 3 Commercial Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2305 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10233288497016416&set=gm.2844485682561715&idorvanity=1641876026156026

RUMMAGE & BAKE SALE—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6552 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1257519783135252&set=a.507125181508053

GARDENING—9 a.m. Annual Plant and Flower Sale. Annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs and houseplants. Proceeds support the Oneonta Federated Garden Club. Huntington Park, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/events/1669686880707567/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

HORSES—9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Equine Adoption Program. Meet and interact with the adoptable horses in the care of the Susquehanna SPCA. Campbell Hill Farm, 167 Campbell Hill Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2770813543289949/2770815326623104/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Huntington Memorial Park, Dietz Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

COFFEE GROUP—9:15 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=945852108075505&set=a.182156554445068

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

EXHIBIT —11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Obsessed.” Quirky assemblages, Kelley drawings and spalted bowls. On view 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays through 7/4. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

WORKSHOP—11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Handcrafted broom with Poliana Danila.” Fees apply; registration required. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/workshops/handcrafted-broom

EXERCISE—Noon. “Let’s Move: Come Play Capoeira.” Unique Brazilian practice that blends martial arts, dance, music and culture. All welcome. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1599017385560750&set=a.784934640302366

TRADE—12:30-3:30 p.m. “The Really Really Free Market!” Take what you need, bring what you can. Followed by games and discussion of tenant unions and the “Good Cause Eviction Law.” Presented by Reclaim Oneonta in Huntington Memorial Park, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122117480840454362&set=a.122117480864454362

PUZZLE TOURNAMENT—1 p.m. Teams of 1-2 people, 300-piece puzzle, random draw, team that finishes first wins. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1401496252004739&set=a.458767152944325

OPERA—1 p.m.; discussion starts 45 minutes prior. “El Ultimo Sueno de Frida y Diego.” Live HD broadcast from The Metropolitan Opera. Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/2060-2/

WORKSHOP—1-3 p.m. “Denim and Doodles.” Turn jeans into wearable art. Bring your own jeans; all other materials provided. Fees apply. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1500090115053884

WORKSHOP—1-3 p.m. “Quartz Point Pendants” with Amanda Trumbull. Fees apply; registration required. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. 25maincollective@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/2242100939956255?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

OUTDOORS—1-3 p.m. “Forest Walk: Inside a Forester’s Toolkit.” Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Hands-on introduction to forest management led by professional consulting forester Kellen Murphy. Includes indoor overview followed by a guided walk in the woods. Wear sturdy footwear and be prepared for uneven terrain. Registration required. Thayer Farm, 7027 State Route 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/asuu5apg2geqgc6344prhb4dk4qw54

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. All experience levels welcome. Held every Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=278537215089176&set=a.112626061680293

OPENING RECEPTION—4-6 p.m. “East Branch of the Delaware Plein Air Painters Show.” On view through 7/3. Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. (607) 326-7908 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/exhibitions/eastbranch

DINNER—4:30-7 p.m. Chili Supper. Chili, cornbread, tossed salad, apple crisp and a beverage. Fees apply. Eat in or take out. Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 437-1232 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=917962694605660&set=gm.26889680957331427&idorvanity=321873527872198

BENEFIT—6-9 p.m. “A Night of Music.” Fundraiser for the Cherry Valley Health Center. Admission by donation. Food available for purchase. Cherry Valley Community Center, Old School Gym, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10243959392506980&set=gm.1953602071953830&idorvanity=128618074452248

MOVIE NIGHT—7 p.m. Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 965-8208 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1385290636965861&set=a.544469607714639

LIVE MUSIC—7-10 p.m. “The Lake House Summer Concert Series: Sara Albright.” Back Patio, The Lake House, 2521 County Highway 22, Richfield Springs. (720) 940-8377 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122214896300321695&set=a.122109156536321695

CONCERT—7:30 p.m.; doors open at 7 p.m. Second Suitor, with special friends My Cousin’s Girlfriend’s House and Maxx Wright. Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

BLUE MOON HIKE—9-10 p.m. “Once in a Blue Moon Hike.” Free; weather dependent. Registration required. Mine Kill State Park, North Blenheim. (518) 827-6111 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1408845734603350&set=a.340159144805353

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