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TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, May 29

BBQ, Music and More
with the Milford Community

COMMUNITY BARBECUE—5-7:30 p.m. Brooks’ BBQ, Nate Gross band and more. Held rain or shine. Donations accepted. Milford Central School, 42 West Main Street, Milford. (607) 286-7721 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1783934486292449&set=a.757560698929838

DEADLINE—Last day to register for “4-H Child Care Clinic.”4-H youth ages 11+ learn safety, child development, nutrition, activities and business skills for their childcare business as well as putting together a “Babysitter’s Bag of Tricks.” Fees apply. Held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on 6/6. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties, Education Center, 123 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2536 ext. 225 or https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2026/06/06/4-h-child-care-clinic

DEADLINE—Last day to register for “Annual Survivors Day Luncheon.” Presented by the Bassett Cancer Institute. Free to anyone who has received a cancer diagnosis, plus one guest. Held 1:30-3:30 p.m. on 6/7 at the Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. 1-800-BASSETT or https://www.bassett.org/event/2026/06/07/bassett-cancer-institutes-annual-survivors-day-luncheon

OPEN CALL—Scarecrow Installation. All artists are invited to submit proposals for the inaugural “Scarecrow Village: Once Upon a Time” exhibit around the themes of fairytales, fantasy, folklore and more. Proposals are due 6/22. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1472 or https://www.fenimorefarm.org/scarecrow-village/

YOGA—9 a.m. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2004401473803925/2004401527137253/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

COFFEE & PUZZLES—10 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=945852108075505&set=a.182156554445068

YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1258945289707476&set=a.418484840420196

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10:30 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events/

CHILDREN—10:30-11:30 a.m. “Make and Play: A Creative Playgroup for Toddlers and Preschoolers.” Open to children under 5. Free; donations gratefully accepted. Held each Friday. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/recurring-workshops/make-and-play-4-17

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of roast turkey dinner, stuffing, corn and no-bake cookies. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

OPENING—12:30-2 p.m. Ribbon cutting and grand opening of Bassett Healthcare Network’s Convenient Care Center serving the Cooperstown area. Open seven days a week. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Bassett Hartwick Seminary Specialty Services, 4580 State Highway 28, Milford. (607) 547-4782.

BINGO—3:30 p.m. Winner gets a Freddy Plush. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1288474106754594&set=a.418484840420196

AGING—4 p.m. “Planning for Successful Aging: Programs Available to Age in Place at Home.” Hosted by Helios Care. The Meadows Office Complex, Classroom A, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4232 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1322101670096233&set=gm.4105955909549092&idorvanity=955766744568040

QUILTING—5 p.m. “Friday Night Delights: Make a Red, White and Blue Table Runner.” A fun project that can be completed in one session. Series held the last Friday of each month. Fees apply; registration required. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. (607) 441-3111 or https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

SHOOTING—6 p.m. regular shoot; 8 p.m. blacklight shoot. “Shoot For The Moon” shooting practice. Concessions available. Milford Fish and Game Club, 432 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 322-6118 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057277936443

LIVE MUSIC—6-10 p.m. Scattered Flurries. Includes food truck, outdoor/indoor bar and bonfire. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. info@ommegang.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=988101080438906&set=a.160120909903598

MEDITATION—6:30 p.m. “Community Meditation with Jaime.” Followed by optional reflection and discussion with the group. All welcome; donations appreciated. The Local Bird, 139 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 282-4166 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=989733000161693&set=pcb.989733030161690

CONCERT—7 p.m.; doors at 6 p.m. “Nail Bite with Special Guests Strange Culture and Isochronon.” Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://events.ticketleap.com/tickets/foothills-1/nail-bite-with-special-guest-strange-culture-foothills-oneonta

LIVE MUSIC—7:30 p.m. “American Patchwork Quartet.” Tickets required. Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. (607) 326-798 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/american-patchwork-quartet

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

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