HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Donate To Save A Life 03-15-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MARCH 15

BLOOD DRIVE – 2:30 – 6:30 p.m. Donate blood, help save up to 3 lives. Richfield Springs Community Center, Walnut St., Richfield Springs. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

WELLNESS CHALLENGE – Ongoing. Start the Spring right. Each week Leaf will issue 3 challenges to Do, Visit, or Find to get you out of the house. Snap a selfie, or a groupie and post it to their page to share the fun. Enter to win chance to win gift cards to local businesses. Complete 2 challenges each week for chance to win a bonus prize of a $75 gift card. Continues through 4/20. Presented by LEAF. 607-432-0090 or visit www.facebook.com/SpringWellnessChallenge/

OTSEGO OCTET – Feb.1 – Apr. 30. Explore local trails at the state parks, forests, and land trust sites. Once you’ve completed 8 of the 12 trails send in a form & $5 to receive the Otsego Octet Patch. Participants are encouraged to post pictures. Visit otsegooutdoors.org/our-challenge/ for info.