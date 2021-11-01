HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Election Day 11-02-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 2

GENERAL ELECTIONS – 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. Vote in your local elections. Visit www.otsegocounty.com/departments/board_of_elections/index.php for candidates and polling locations.

ELECTION PANCAKES – 7 a.m – 6 p.m. Vote for your preferred candidates in this years General Election and then join the Cooperstown Rotary Club for a pancake breakfast featuring sausage, real maple syrup, coffee, juice and more. Cost, $8. Doubleday Cafe, 93 Main St., Cooperstown.