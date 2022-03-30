HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Fiber Arts with the Group 03-31-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MARCH 31

FIBER ARTS GROUP – 3 – 4 p.m. Bring your knitting, crocheting or other fiber art to work with the group on your current project. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

2023 WINTER CARNIVAL – Last day to register for 4/2 planning committee public interest meeting. Call Lions Club president Peter Deysenroth at 607-547-8231 or email at peterdeysenroth@hotmail.com

OPEN STUDIO – 11 a.m. – Noon. Grab a coffee and stop by the art studio with your current knitting, drawing, or painting project to work and socialize. The Art Department, 8 Main St., Cherry Valley. Visit www.facebook.com/Theartdeptny