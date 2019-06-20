HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JUNE 21, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, JUNE 21

CELEBRATION – 3–4:30 p.m. Celebrate the first day of summer w/popsicles, Corn Hole and Giant Jenga. Free. Front lawn of Clark Sports Center. 124 County Hwy 52, Cooperstown. Info, 607-547-2800, ext. 103 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. “Aladdin Jr.” by Orpheus Theatre Starstruck Performers. Foothills Performing Arts Center, 24 Market St., Oneonta, foothillspac.orgInfo, 607-287-1288

CONCERT – 7-10 p.m. K.O. Grainger will perform at the Lake House Restaurant and Lodge for its summer concert series. 2521 CR-22 Richfield Springs, www.cooperstownhotel.com.

LIVE BAND – 7-10 p.m. Billy James & the Barnyard Saints will perform at the Lake House Restaurant and Lodge for its summer concert series. 2521 CR-22 Richfield Springs, www.cooperstownhotel.com.

ROCK BAND– 5 p.m. Alternative rock band “Death Cab for Cutie” performs at Brewery Ommegang, w/Jenny Lewis as opener. $45, Camping +$15. 656 COUNTY HIGHWAY 33, COOPERSTOWN, www.ommegang.com