HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MARCH 30, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, MARCH 30
Teen Center Movie Night
CLASSIC MOVIE – 3:30 p.m. Teens needing support enjoy classic, timeless films with the group. Discussion to follow. Oneonta Teen Center, 80 Water St., Oneonta. 607-433-2009.
LUNCH DOODLES – 1 p.m. Children’s book author/illustrator Mo Williams, of Elephant & Piggy fame, hosts virtual art session for the kids featuring drawing, look around his studio, more. Hosted by The Kennedy Center channell on Youtube. Visit www.kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems/
