HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, DECEMBER 28

HOLIDAY TOUR – 2 p.m. Tour holiday exhibit ‘A Little Women Christmas,’ celebrate a Victorian Yuletide. Free, open to public. Munson Williams Proctor Arts Institute, 310 Genesee St., Utica. 315-797-0000 or visit www.mwpai.org/view/exhibitions/current/victorian-yuletide/674/guided-tours-victorian-yuletide-a-little-women-christmas

SUPPORT GROUP – 10 a.m. – Noon. Family, friends, & people with Multiple Sclerosis are invited to group. Open dialogue encouraged, no questions is too big or small. Sunshine Room, Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call Phil Young 607-435-3653 or visit elmparkumconeonta.org

COFFEE HOUSE –7 – 9 p.m. Music in range of genres by amateur local performers; light refreshments; all welcome. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church. Church Rd., Schuyler Lake.