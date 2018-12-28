HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, DECEMBER 29

CELEBRATION – 11 a.m. – Noon. Celebrate a New Year with games, themed crafts, a ‘toast’ at Noon. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-0230 or visit www.facebook.com/Richfield-Springs-Public-Library-1068210423236404/

FILM SCREENING – 7 p.m. Take fun family outing this holiday season to see “The Grinch.” Cost, $5/adult. Children -17 enter free. Wieting Theater, 168 Main St., Worcester. Visit www.wietingtheatre.com

CLICK FOR MORE HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO