HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 25

CHRISTMAS DAY!

DINNER – 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Friends of Christmas, and Saturday’s bread join forces to present holiday dinner for all. Enjoy baked pies, fruit breads, dinner rolls much more donated by the community. Free, takeout & transportation available. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-435-7188.