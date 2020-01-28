HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29, 2020

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29

FILM SOCIETY – 7 p.m. Cooperstown film society presents ‘Angels In The Outfield’ (1994) with special guest Tim Mead, President of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and long time Angel executive to discuss his time with the team, making of the movie. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Visit www.facebook.com/FilmSocCoop/

SOUP TO GO – 4 – 5 p.m. Stop by for free, homemade soup with neighbors. No age, socio-economic, or church membership requirement. Just because we’re neighbors. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-6552 or visit elmparkumconeonta.org

INTERNATIONAL NIGHT – 5:30 – 9 p.m. Enjoy 3-course international themed dinner. Experience flavors from around the world. This week, try food form Bosnia. Cost, $20/person. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 607-547-9931 or visit www.otesaga.com/dining/seasonal-dining