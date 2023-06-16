HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-17-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, JUNE 17

DEBUT CONCERT—12:30 p.m. The Cooperstown Children’s Choir presents its first concert ever. On the veranda at the Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 304-1359.

FATHER’S DAY—11:30 a.m. Children are invited to Father’s day craft time followed by a concert on the veranda. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

OUTDOOR GAMES – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Cherry Valley Outdoor Games continues, featuring the Lumberjacked strongman competition, archery, a classic/antique car show, youth log rolling session, archery shoot, more. Alden Field Center, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. nathanwaterfield@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/northeastqualifier

EXPLORATION DAY—8 a.m. Visit Hanford Mills Museum and learn about birds that can be seen in the area. Part of the annual Exploration Days presented by the museum, birders of all experience levels are invited. 90 minutes over fairly level terrain. Free, pre-registration appreciated. Presented by the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society at Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Road 12, East Meredith. (607) 746-7396 or visit doas.us/calendar/

VOLUNTEER TRAINING—9 a.m. to noon. Enjoy hiking the trails of Otsego County? Learn what you can do to help take care of them, too. Sign up with the Otsego County Conservation Association to adopt a trail in the outdoor areas of the county and learn how you can keep it useable. Training covers the basics of trail maintenance, the rules and regulations of working in a state forest, and some practical experience as well. Free, registration required. Held at Basswood Pond State Forest, Burlington. (607) 547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/trail-volunteer-training/

FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eastern Otsego Farmers Market and Strawberry Festival. Strawberry Hall, 174 Main Street, Worcester.

BOOK GIVEAWAY—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kids can receive up to three free books from the library, while supplies last. Made possible by Lisa Libraries. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

BOOK COLLECTION—10 a.m. to noon. Bring books needing new homes to the Friends of the Village Library for its Summer Book Sale. Use the side entrance at Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

ART WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to noon. Students with experience are invited for this advanced relief print making class taught by artist Matthias Kern. Two-day workshop will cover image to block, carving methods with hand tools, hand printing, registration for multi-block prints, more. Cost, $265/non-member. Includes materials and tools. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org

LITTLE LEAGUE – 10:30 a.m. & 1 p.m. Join the Oneonta Little League for its first annual “Murph Cup” and cheer on the players. Doc Knapp Field, River Street, Oneonta. Oneontalittleleague@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/oneontalittleleague

FAN CLUB—1-6 p.m. Join the Lou Gehrig Fan Club to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Lou Gehrigs’ MLB debut. Begins with a greeting followed by a presentation on the Gehrig artifacts, a Q&A session with Gehrig book authors and other presentations throughout the day. Minimum donation $85/ticket. All proceeds to be donated for ALS research. Held at the Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. Visit lougehrigfanclub.bpt.me

MUSIC ON MAIN—1-3 p.m. Enjoy a performance by the Small Town Big Band, featuring tunes new and old in the big band style, with sax, horns, and rhythm galore. Pioneer Park, Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9983 or visit wearecooperstown.com/downtown-music/

WRITERS GROUP—1:30 p.m. Join online group to work on writing prompts, share current work and get some feedback. Presented by the Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. Register at hmlwriters@gmail.com

AUDITION—2 p.m. Women and girls in their teens to late 80s are invited to try out for production of “Love, Loss, and What I Wore” by Nora and Delia Ephron. No preparation necessary. Sides provided. Held by Bigger Dreams Productions at the Production Center, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, Oneonta. Visit foothillspac.org

THEATER—3 p.m. Enjoy this production by the Mountain View Players of “Tales of Love and Transformation.” Admission, $5. Presented by the Mountain View Wellness Center and The First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 895-6032.

THEATER—2 p.m. Arm-of-the-Sea Theater presents “A Riparian Rhapsody: How the Forest Sings to the Stream,” a puppet extravaganza that dives into the ecology of the Catskills and the intricate interactions between forest and stream. All age groups are invited for this free outdoor performance. Bring your own seating. Presented at the West Kortright Centre, 49 West Kortright Church Road, East Meredith. (607) 278-5454 or visit westkc.org