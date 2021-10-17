By: Staff  10/17/2021  5:00 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Happenin' OtsegoHAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Golden Hour Photography 10-18-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Golden Hour Photography 10-18-21

 10/17/2021    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Happenin' Otsego
HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, OCTOBER 18

Golden Hour Photography

14-19eventspage

PHOTOGRAPHY EXCURSION – 4:15 – 6:15 p.m. Visit the historic village in the golden hour before sunset, after the people have left with a camera (all types accepted, lense and tripod recommended) and a guide. Staff member Kevin Gray will provide tips on composition, light & shadow, techniques, photogenic locations, and more. Registration required. Cost, $17/non-member. Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

WRITERS EVENING – 7 p.m. Local writers are invited to present and listen to works in progress with the Roxbury Arts Group. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main St., Stamford. 607-326-7908 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Prove you're not a robot: *