HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Golden Hour Photography 10-18-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, OCTOBER 18

PHOTOGRAPHY EXCURSION – 4:15 – 6:15 p.m. Visit the historic village in the golden hour before sunset, after the people have left with a camera (all types accepted, lense and tripod recommended) and a guide. Staff member Kevin Gray will provide tips on composition, light & shadow, techniques, photogenic locations, and more. Registration required. Cost, $17/non-member. Farmers Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org

WRITERS EVENING – 7 p.m. Local writers are invited to present and listen to works in progress with the Roxbury Arts Group. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main St., Stamford. 607-326-7908 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org