HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Golfing Weekend For Susquehanna SPCA 09-26-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

PAR FOR PAWS – Come play to benefit homeless, abandoned animals. Golf tournament has been reconfigured this year due to Covid-19. Come play all weekend, just mention that you are playing to support the Susquehana SPCA. Admission, $40/person. Otsego Golf Club, 144 Pro Shop Dr., Springfield Center. 607-547-9290 or visit sqspca.org

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY – 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Volunteer aged 14+ are invited to aid in the construction of 2 houses for families in need. Come for a few hour or the whole day, no special skill required. Maks required. McFarland Rd., Oneonta. 607-432-7874 or visit habitatotsego.org/volunteer/

BARN SALE – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Stop by to find quilts, linens, antiques, more. 20% of proceeds go to Cooperstown Food Pantry. 5931 St. Hwy. 80, Cooperstown.

ONEONTA FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Find locally produced food, crafts, more. For safety, please wash hands frequently, maintain social distancing. Preorder and pick-up is available. Muller Plaza, Main St, Oneonta. Info, www.oneontafarmersmarket.com

POP-UP EXHIBIT – 9 a.m. – Noon. View Jim Mayne’s Collection of Axes and Hatchetts featuring the objects and various photos. Free admission. Edmeston Museum, 1 North St., Edmeston. Visit www.facebook.com/pages/category/Community-Museum/Edmeston-Museum-219562458817938/ for info.

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS MARKET – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Find food, crafts and more by local growers, artisans. All patrons are requested to wash hands before entering, maintain social distance. Preorder and pickup available. 101 Main St., Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. Rain or shine. Info, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/

BOOK SALE – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Purchase used books to support village library. Available daily through 10/4. Cooperstown Village Library. 607-544-1418 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

MUSIC WORKSHOP – 10 a.m. – Noon. Students aged 12-15 learn about music theory by diving into songs they enjoy, like the music of Taylor Swift, with a focus on chord and how musicians use them. Class for 14-18 year olds available in the afternoon. Cost, $10 suggested donation. Presented by West Kortright Center, East Meredith. 607-278-5454 or visit westkc.org/calendar/

DRIVE BY – 1 – 3 p.m. Stop by the Cider mill for free beverages, donuts and to see the famous pumpkin trophy. Also find delicious homemade apple pie, baked goods, crafts, garlic, pumpkins, much more. Masks & Social Distancing required. Willy’s Farm & Cider Mill, 349 Badeau Hill Rd., Schenevus. Schedule visit at 607-638-9449.

FELTING WORKSHOP – 1 – 5 p.m. Create an apple and autumn leaf through needle felting with artist Shannon Delany. Fun introduction to the craft. Cost, $75/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org