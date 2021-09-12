HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: History of Sharon Springs 09-13-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

HISTORY PROGRAM – 7 p.m. “Jewish Life in Sharon Springs” with Henry Heinbach. Free webinar, pre-registration required. Presented by Sharon Historical Society. Call 518-860-5513 or visit www.sharonhistoricalsocietyny.org to register.

RABIES CLINIC – 2 – 5 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling to follow social distancing. First come, first serve. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org