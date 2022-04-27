HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Leaf Art & Poetry Contest Exhibit Opening Celebration 04-28-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, APRIL 28

OPENING GALA – 5:30 – 7 p.m. Celebrate the opening of the exhibit of the works entered in the Leaf Art & Poetry Contest. Will feature refreshments, live music, & poets reading their works. Free, open to the public. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-432-0090 or visit www.facebook.com/LEAFArtContest

OPEN STUDIO – 11 a.m. – Noon. Grab a coffee and stop by the art studio with your current knitting, drawing, or painting project to work and socialize. The Art Department, 8 Main St., Cherry Valley. Visit www.facebook.com/Theartdeptny

FIBER ARTS GROUP – 3 – 4 p.m. Bring your knitting, crocheting or other fiber art to work with the group on your current project. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

MEET THE MEMBERS – 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Join the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce and members to meet their new President, Sean Lewis, and discuss the future of the organization and the communities it serves. Hosted at the Grandstand Theater, Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-432-4500 or visit otsegocc.com

WORD THURSDAY – 7 p.m. Celebrate 30 years of readings with the center by coming together in person and online for readings by featured poets and writers Robert Bensen, Oneonta; Ginnah Howard, Otego; Bertha Rogers, Treadwell; and Sharon Ruetenik, Delhi. Registration required. Suggested donation, $3/person. Bright Hill Press & Literary Center, 94 Church St., Treadwell. 607-829-5055 or visit www.facebook.com/brighthp/

BEEKEEPING – 7 – 9 p.m. Monthly meeting of the Leatherstocking Beekeepers Association open to all to learn about beekeeping and share their experiences. Hosted at Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake St., Cooperstown. Visit leatherstockingbeekeepers.com