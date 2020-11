HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10

ASK THE EXPERT – 3 p.m. Learn how the curators obtain artifacts for exhibit by donation, or loan from teams, players, and fans. Free, registration required for Zoom meeting. Presented by The Baseball Hall of Fame. Visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-ask-the-expert-artifact-acquisition?date=0 for info.