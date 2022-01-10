HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Local State of the State Presentation 01-11-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JANUARY 11

STATE OF THE STATE – 9:30 a.m. Join free virtual meeting to hear about what our legislators are working on in 2022. Free, pre-registration required. Presented by Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. 607-432-4500 or visit members.otsegocc.com/events/details/2022-state-of-the-state-virtual-meeting-with-keynote-antonio-delgado-500

WRITING GROUP – 6:30 p.m. Bring your notebooks, pens/pencils and be ready to share your writing in a supportive writing group. Springfield Library, 129 Co. Rd. 29A, Springfield. 315-858-5802 or visit libraries.4cls.org/springfield/