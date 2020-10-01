HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Luck Of The Draw Fundraiser, 2 Exhibits Open At Art Association 10-02-20

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2

EXHIBIT OPENINGS – 11 a.m. 3 art exhibit open, no reception planned. Stop by to enjoy ‘Essential Art: The 29th Annual Regional Juried Art Show’ thru 10/30, ‘The Luck of the Draw Exhibit & Fundraiser’ thru 10/17, & ‘Leatherstocking Brush & Palette Club Fine Arts Exhibition’ thru 10/30. Cooperstown Art Association. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

LIT LATTES – 10 a.m. Discuss literature, get book recommendations, hear from guest speakers, much more from the Huntington Memorial Library. Visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/ to join the discussion.