HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: ‘Magic Beyond Imagination’ 04-15-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, APRIL 15

MAGIC SHOW – 7:30 p.m. Come out for show ‘Magic Beyond Imagination’ featuring 3 world class magicians, Garrett Thomas (the greatest up-close magician of our day according to magician David Blaine), Kozmo (a legendary street performer who will keep you in stitches while blowing your mind with whats possible with ordinary objects), and Joe Maxwell (drummer and mental magician who stuns audiences with his predictions). Cost, 35/person (advance tickets for general admission). Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 607-431-2080 or visit www.foothillspac.org

WALKING CLUB – 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Enjoy a fun walk on Mondays & Fridays with friends old and new and listen to music of the 70s. Free for members, non-members aged 50+. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. 547-2800, ext. 109 or visit www.clarksportscenter.com

SENIOR MEALS – Noon. Seniors are invited to socialize and enjoy good food with the Otsego County Office for the Aging. Enjoy Vegetable Lasagna dinner for lunch. Reservations required 24 hours in advance, Cost, $3.50/senior & $8.60/guest. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell St., Oneonta. 607-547-6454 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA