TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, May 26

Learn to Crochet a Hat

CRAFT—5:30-7 p.m. Learn to crochet a hat with two different “crochet in the round” techniques. Bring your own yarn and hook. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Local community members gather to chat about what’s happening around Oneonta. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

OTSEGO COUNTY—9 a.m. Meeting of the Technology and Strategic Planning Committee, chaired by Andrew Marietta. Board Chambers, Otsego County Office Building, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4203 or https://www.youtube.com/@otsegocountynewyork/live

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Pine Lake, Davenport. (607) 431-8010 or https://susqadk.org/

PRESCHOOL TUESDAY—10 a.m. “Look at Landscape Paintings.” Toddlers make a plein air painting outside. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

STORY TIME—11 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=945852108075505&set=a.182156554445068

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of lasagna, tossed salad, garlic knots and pears. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

BLOOD DRIVE—1-5:30 p.m. Schenevus Central School, 159 Main Street, Schenevus. RedCrossBlood.org

DEEP DIVE—2 p.m. “Fenimore Deep-Dive: Christina Burde, Thaw Curator of Native American Art.” Take a closer look at artwork or objects from the Fenimore Art Museum’s extensive collections. Programs presented the last Tuesday of each month online via Zoom. Registration required. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

LIBRARY—4 p.m. Board Meeting. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1434445052056618&set=a.557428283091637

YOGA—5 p.m. “Fundamentals of Yoga.” 5-week class, held Tuesdays through 6/23, for students of all skill levels to review the basics. Fees apply; registration required. Presented by SUNY Oneonta ExCL Center at the SUNY Oneonta Campus, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2831 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122178205676749882&set=a.122101419512749882

MEDITATION—5:30 p.m. “Let’s Meditate: Sahaja Meditation Drop-in Classes.” Free. Continues through 6/9. Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. (518) 428-4692 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2041716836767024/2041716850100356/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

SACRED SOUND BATH—6 p.m. Presented by Sacred Ojas Wellness. Free; registration required. Bring your own yoga mat, blankets, pillow, anything to make you comfortable. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1435335785300878&set=a.557428266424972

LIBRARY—6:30 p.m. Board Meeting. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1359812182839813&set=pcb.1359817342839297

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